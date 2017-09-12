Rugby referee in Uganda drinks beer before officiating

Shares

KAMPALA, Uganda, Sep 12 – Before taking charge of Pirates vs. Kyambogo at the Makerere Sevens on Saturday, rugby referee Peter Ochol commonly known as Sky Habana sent a cold beer down his throat.

The official, one of the highly rated in the country, laboured to hide from the public but was captured on camera sipping on his bottle several times before he ran onto the pitch.

Pirates defeated Kyambogo 26-5 in the group game and were eliminated by Kobs after a 10-7 loss in the quarterfinals.

The Makerere circuit was the fifth even on the national Sevens championship and the last leg will be played at Legends Rugby Grounds this weekend.

-By Kawowo Sports-