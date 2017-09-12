Liverpool to appeal Mane ban length

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sep 12 – Liverpool will appeal the length of Sadio Mane’s three-match ban following his red card on Saturday against Manchester City, according to reports.

The Senegalese winger was dismissed by referee Jon Moss after his foot caught City goalkeeper Ederson in the face as they challenged for a high ball during Liverpool’s 5-0 defeat.

The Anfield club can claim excessive punishment which could the ban reduced to either one or two matches.

A successful wrongful dismissal claim would see the ban overturned, but that is highly unlikely.

Jurgen Klopp had initially said they were unlikely to appeal the ban.

“It never works, it would be another waste of time, like the game today. Not sure [if they will appeal]. I think everyone knows he didn’t see the goalie,” Klopp said.

The Brazil keeper was left with several cuts and bruises to his face following the 37th minute collision. He was carried off the pitch before returning to the City bench in the second half.

Mane is set to miss Saturday’s Premier League game against Burnley as well as league and cup trips to Leicester City.