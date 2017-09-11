Kane says quality signings can fire Spurs title bid

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 11 – Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says the club are ready for another Premier League title push after some quality late additions to th squad.

The London side had an underwhelming start to the season, losing to Chelsea and drawing against Burnley at their temporary Wembley home, but they bounced back with an emphatic 3-0 win against Everton at the weekend.

Tottenham’s quiet summer in the transfer market was held against them by some but with Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente arriving late, Kane feels they are back in the hunt.

“People might not talk about us but that suits us. We will just get on with our job and we will keep producing performances like this,” Kane said after scoring twice at Goodison Park on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t say it’s disrespectful. What you have had is teams spending money, buying big players and big names. We have left it late in the transfer market but we have got the players that we wanted and now we have got a good squad, a bulky squad.

“We play good football and we have been in the title race for the last couple of years. Come the business end in the second half of the season, we are normally thereabouts fighting for the title.”

Kane, whose first goal against Everton was his 100th for Spurs, has won back-to-back golden boots but is still waiting to lift his first trophy.

“Of course that is the aim, that is the most important thing,” he said in comments carried by British newspapers on Monday.

“All the individual records are good but you want to try and win club trophies, win the Premier League and the FA Cup.