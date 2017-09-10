Thompson cruises to four-shot win at Indy golf

Shares

INDIANAPOLIS, United States, Sep 10 – Lexi Thompson shot a closing round of four-under 68 on Saturday to win the inaugural Tech Championship tournament, the last tune-up before the final major championship of the season.

Thompson’s four-shot victory at the Brickyard Crossing golf course gave her a 19-under 197 in the 52-hole event.

“It was such a great week overall and it was a huge honour to be here in Indiana …. definitely a memory that I’ll never forget,” the 22-year-old American said.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko shot an even-par 72 Saturday to finish alone in second at 15-under 201 for her first top 10 placing in three months.

Australia’s Min-Jee Lee (67) placed third, while fourth place went to rookie Olafia Kristinsdottir, the first USLPGA Tour player from Iceland.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson (69) and South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai (71), American Lizette Salas (69) and South Korea’s Kang Hae-Ji (68) tied for fifth at 12 under, seven strokes back of Thompson.

Thompson claimed her ninth career LPGA Tour title, capping her round on No. 18 with a birdie — her sixth of the day to go with two bogeys.

The 52-hole event is a new tournament this year and the final event before next week’s Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Ko posted her best finish since placing runner-up at the Lotte Championship in April.

She said the biggest difference in her game is her improved putting.

“I just wasn’t putting as well as I did the last few days and that makes a huge difference,” said Ko. “When you’re in the final round, final group, you kind of want those putts to drop.”

Lee, of Perth, punctuated her third round with an eagle at the par-five No. 14.

Kristinsdottir, 24, chipped in for eagle at No. 18 to cap Saturday’s four-under 68 for a career best finish. She grabbed solo fourth at 14-under 203.

“It’s really exciting,” said Kristinsdottir. “I have goals and this will get me closer to those goals, so that’s really good for me.”