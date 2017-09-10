Impala on Kabeberi title defense path as big guns fall

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10- Kabeberi Sevens defending champions Impala RFC remained on course to defend their title after progressing to the Main Cup semis with a 17-0 win over a resurgent KCB at the RFUEA Ground on Sunday morning.

It was a morning of shocks in the Main Cup quarters with circuit defending champions and last weekend’s Driftwood Sevens winners being dumped out of title contention courtesy of a sudden death penalty against Strathmore University.

In the other quarter final matches, Menengai Oilers continued with their superb run making it to a second consecutive Main Cup semi after beating Kenya Harlequins 31-5.

Kabras also went through to the last four coming from 10-0 down to beat Nondies 29-10. The sugarmen will now face off with holders Impala in the semis as Oilers take on Strathmore.

In the fifth and sixth place semi finals, Homeboyz tackle Quins while Nondies will be taking on KCB.

Circuit champions Homeboyz were first in line on the day hugely hopeful of raking in another Main Cup title. However, that dream seemed to be fizzling away until Leonard Mugaisi dotted down a try at the buzzer to force the game to sudden death.

Strathmore had shown resilience coming from behind after Mugaisi had given Homeboyz an early lead after dotting down on the right. From kick off, Homeboyz had won the ball and twice won back possession after Strathmore had turned over.

After the break, trailing 5-0, the Madaraka based students came back better and Alex Olaba drew the sides level after some good play by the students, showing good speed from a Dennis Juma offload.

Albert Obura then took Strathmore into the lead with a try from another Juma offload. Obura’s effort on the conversion went up against the upright but Strathmore still kept a 10-5 lead.

At the buzzer, the siren for Homeboyz’s exit had sounded, but Paul Murunga’s men were not giving up easy. Mugaisi, Most valuable Player from last weekend’s Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa showed his class, racing away superbly on the left past two chasers before dotting down.

Homeboyz would have won had they converted, but Charles Omondi’s effort went wide.

Into sudden death, it was anyone’s game. Homeboyz were under pressure while Strathmore took the game with more ease but competitive seriousness.

George Orembo came close with a good kick and chase upfront but he knocked the ball on inside the try box as he attempted to land a try.

But Strathmore were not giving up easily scenting victory and when they won a foul inside the Homeboyz 22, the only decision was to kick. Lucas Opal took the duties, kicked between the posts and Strathmore ran off 13-10 winners.

In the second semi, Oilers landed five tries as they took crisp control of their game, showing the exact spirit and belief they had in Mombasa despite facing the tournament’s big boys.

Amos Onyinkwa grounded while Derrick Kimani added in the extras, Gibson Weru’s men starting off well. Harold Ojango then went on to add a second under the posts but Kimani’s conversion hit the bar, Oilers taking a 12-0 lead.

The dominance continued in the second half with Eric Ombasa adding the third try, Derrick Keyoga the fourth and Dan Abuongi the fifth. Two of those tries were converted.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth making his debut for Quins grabbed one back as the game ended 31-5.