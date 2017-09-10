Impala to face Oilers in Kabeberi final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10- Defending champions Impala Saracens will face surprise package Menengai Oilers in the Kabeberi Sevens final at the RFUEA Ground this afternoon.

Hard hitting Impala downed pre-tournament favorites Kabras Sugar 24-15 while Oilers left it late before squeezing away Strathmore University 22-17.

While Impala made easy work of Kabras, the first semi-final pitting Gibson Weru’s Oilers and University side Strathmore was pure entertainment.

Strathmore were headed for a narrow 17-15 win but a fully determined Oilers dug deep in their energy reserves knicking in a converted try after the buzzer to go off with the win.

Harold Ojango crossed over on the right after a spirited run coming off some patient build up from Oilers who were under pressure to keep the ball after the buzzer had gone. It was a sweet ending for the Nakuru based side who had all along been the crowd favorite.

Strathmore were the first to cross over through Dennis Juma who took advantage of some gaping holes at the back to dot down.

Oilers responded through Ojango to tie the scores at 5-5 but Stratmore ensured they got back into the lead with Juma adding his second of the afternoon. Gideon Makumi booted home the extras for a 12-5 lead.

The never give up attitude from Oilers was evident as they won possession from the re-start and built up nice and patiently and Sam Muregi dived in to dot down from an Erick Ombassa offload for a 10-12 score at half time.

In the second half, Oilers started better and Ojango struck his second try of the afternoon after the Nakuru based side took the game to Strathmore, forcing them to open up.

But the game was far from done with Lucas Opal taking Strathmore back into the lead, much thanks to some good work from Alex Olaba who sprinted away on the left before offloading after being tackled.

But Oilers never gave up, Ojango completing his hatrick in superb fashion for the win.

In the second semi, Impala were in imperious form, dotting down four tries against Kabras’ three with Paul Mustami putting across two of those.