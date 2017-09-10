AFC whip Zoo as troubled Tusker fall to Sony

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Defending champions Tusker FC succumbed to a 2-0 defeat away to Sony Sugar as AFC Leopards beat hosts Zoo Kericho 3-1 in the Kenyan Premier League matches played on Sunday.

In Nairobi, high flying Sofapaka thrashed visitors Chemelil Sugar 4-1 in a match that the Sugar Millers finished with 10 men.

The win for Batoto ba Mungu saw them sit second with 41 points, six points behind leaders and record 15-time champions Gor Mahia who have a match at hand.

For AFC Leopards despite the win, they lag behind in 13th place with 27 points as head coach Robert Matano continues to surge forward with hopes of achieving his top five target.

Tusker on the other hand dipped to ninth in the 18 team log with 30 points, hence facing an uphill task of defending their title because they are 17 points adrift of Gor Mahia.

