Gor Mahia hit Nzoia to open nine-point gap

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9- Jacques Tuyisenge struck a brace as record 15-time Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia beat Nzoia Sugar 4-0 to open up a nine-point gap at the top of the Kenyan Premier League standings.

More goals from Meddie Kagere and substitute Francis Kahata lifted K’Ogalo to their 14th win of the season, moving a step closer to reclaiming the league title from Tusker FC. Second placed Sofapaka will be playing Chemelil Sugar on Sunday in Narok.

Nzoia had the earliest chance of the game after a speedy start but Victor Omondi could not beat Gor shot stopper Peter Odhiambo one on one after running behind the Gor defense.

K’Ogalo however grew into the game as it progressed with Tuyisenge and Kagere making inroads into the Nzoia backline, looking for that opening chance.

They got the goal they yearned for in the 25th minute when Tuyisenge raced in to a George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo cross, glancing it powerfully past the Nzoia keeper.

The goal hugely calmed Gor down as they played with more ease, passing the ball around with comfort. Gor doubled their lead a minute to half time, Kagere again sneaking in behind the defense to head home a freekick from Kenneth Muguna.

In the second half, Nzoia started with pace again and had a chance to half the deficit from the penalty spot after Gor keeper Odhiambo had fouled Masita Masuta. However, Steve Wakanya failed to convert, Odhiambo redeeming himself with a good save.

Nzoia were punished for the missed chance three minutes later when Tuyisenge completed his brace with a neat finish.

Kahata then made it 3-0 barely three minutes after coming in with another header, this time Tuyisenge turning from goal scorer to provider, floating in the cross.

Dylan Kerr’s men managed to keep the score intact, choosing to enjoy the play and wind down the clock with Tuyisenge later withdrawn for John Ndirangu.