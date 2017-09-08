Stanchart Half Marathon winner Kiprotich to compete at Iten 10Km

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Nairobi Standard Chartered Half Marathon winner Matthew Kiprotich will lead a strong field of elite athletes in a 10km Road Race in Iten on Saturday as the Safaricom Athletics Series moves to Elgeyo Marakwet County.

About 500 athletes are expected to participate in 8th edition of the annual event which has received Sh1m sponsorship from Safaricom bringing the total sponsorship for this race to almost Sh7m over the years.

The 10km Road Race was launched by retired marathoner Lornah Kiplagat in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of her High Altitude Training Centre which has hosted the likes of World Champions Abel Kirui, Florence Kiplagat and Edna Kiplagat and Olympic Medalists Asbel Kiprop and David Rudisha.

“We expect athletes from many parts of the country because the homegrown ones have shown that the race really does benefit young people interested in turning athletics into a career. Kiprotich participated in this race last year and won the Standard Chartered Half Marathon, I believe his form improved because of the race,” said Kibet Biwott, the race organizer.

The flag-off for the race will be at the boundary between Elgeyo Marakwet and Uasin Gishu Counties along Eldoret–Iten Road at 8.30am with the finishing point at Iten Grounds.

“Our involvement in this event is a sign of our continued commitment to support athletics from the grassroots level. I am excited by the prospect of seeing Gladys Chesir – who represented our country at the Prague Half Marathon in action again. We are happy that through our support the likes of Chesir and other talented athletes have received a platform to develop their skills,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Director – Consumer Business Unit – Safaricom.

Winners of this year’s Iten Road Race will walk away with Sh40, 000, in both the men’s and women’s races.

Other races in the Series include: Ndalat Gaa Cross Country, Madoka Half Marathon, Imenti South Road Race and Kisumu Town Marathon, which will wind up this year’s edition in December.