Murunga eyes back-to-back titles ahead of Kabeberi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8- Homeboyz RFC will be out to cement their leadership at the top of the National Sevens Circuit this weekend with head coach Paul Murunga targeting another clean sweep of 22 points with a Main Cup conquest at the Kabeberi Sevens.

Homeboyz, the reigning circuit champions reached all the finals last season, winning three while losing a similar number and Murunga wants an improvement of the same this season.

The Deejays started their title defense on a high, winning one of the cups that evaded them last season after spanking Nakuru 17-7 to win the season-opening Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa last weekend.

“It was a morale boosting start because that is one of the finals we lost last season. The target this year is an improvement and that means going to the legs we failed to win and winning them. At least though, we should be able to get into all the finals,” Murunga told Capital Sport.

He expects a tough tournament at the Kabeberi Sevens especially having been pooled with hosts Mwamba RFC, Nondescript and guest side Daystar Falcons.

“We saw from Mombasa last weekend that in the game of sevens you cannot underrate anyone. We could easily see the so called small teams causing upsets so we can’t afford to let our guard down,” the soft-spoken former national team assistant coach said.

“It is a tough pool and our minimum target on day one is making it into the Main Cup quarters. Mwamba are playing at home so definitely that’s a tough one and Nondescript as well is not an easy opponent,” he added.

-Changes-

The coach has shown his intent by maintaining the core squad that won in Mombasa but made three changes occasioned by injury. He has brought in Tony Khadambi, Mark Wandeto and Michael Nyakundi for Riddick Okwemba, Brian Songoi and Collins Shikoli.

“It is very important to maintain consistency because that’s the mark of a winning team. We will only make changes when need be. We have a rich squad depth with most national team players not here with is. If these ones keep winning, then there is no need to change,” Murunga explained.

Among the players who might be in line to strengthen the team this campaign include Kenya Simbas star Joshua Chisanga as well as Kenya Simbas players; Augustine Lugonzo, Bush Mwale, Oscar Ayodi and Tony Onyango.

Murunga has disclosed the national team players might get an opportunity at some point in the season but has cautioned that if the current crop continue performing, then he will see no reason of changing.

Among the areas Murunga has worked to improve this past week include the finishing bit of play which he said was one of the grey areas from last weekend.

Homeboyz team for Kabeberi Sevens:

Charles Omondi, Oscar Okaron, Humphrey Owuor, Leonard Mugaisi, Tony Khadambi, Jeff Oluoch, Cyprian Kuto, Michael Wanjala, Stanley Isogol. Keith Wasike, Mark Wandeto, Zeden.