Kenya Para-Volley teams eye worlds slot despite challenges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8- Albeit the uncertainty of the Kenya Para-Volley teams delayed allowances and playing Kits, head coach Julius Ouma is confident of finishing first in Kigali and qualify for the 2018 World Championship.

Both the men’s and women’s national teams have been training at the Kasarani Indoor Arena from last month and Ouma believes the team will perform well because of the long time the team has stayed together.

Ouma added that the desire by the teams to qualify for the 2018 championship in Netherlands has given the players more strength.

“I have been shaping the team from as early as three months ago, I am sure of clinching number one position in Rwanda. The team is eagerly waiting to travel to Kigali. That’s a great attitude from them. Our target as a team is not just to go to the championship qualifiers but to be part of the 2018 World Championship in Netherlands,’’ the tactician asserted.

However, Ouma lamented on the teams struggle in terms of finance and lack of government support as a major hindrance to the possible success of the national seating Volleyball team.

Speaking to Capital Sport, the coach admitted that it has been difficult for him as a coach to have all his players for training since most of them are out hustling for their families.

“It’s been really hard on me as a person they look up to. These players sometimes come to training late because they have to hustle on other means for their families. I cannot punish them as a coach because at the end of the day I know they have not received any sense of appreciation in form of allowances and they are expected to eat, pay bills and provide for their families,’’ Ouma added.

The men’s and women’s Para volley teams will open their campaign against Egypt and Congo respectively in Kigali on Wednesday and the tactician has singled out the Pharos as strong opponents.

“We are going to face Egypt next week on Wednesday. I have been able to see them play and I think they are one of the best teams at this stage of the competition. I have talked to my team and we have to show maximum concentration when facing them, it’s not going to be good for us to lose our first fixture,’’ Ouma said.