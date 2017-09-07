Wanyama faces weeks out with injury

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 7 -Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is set to be absent for a few weeks through injury, according to a reliable journalist.

ESPN Correspondent Dan Kilpatrick claimed on his personal Twitter account that the 26-year-old is going to miss the next few weeks due to a knee problem.

The news will be a shattering blow to the Spurs team as the Kenya international has been a colossal figure in the side during the past 12 months.

Wanyama made an immediate impact in North London following his arrival last summer and formed a brilliant partnership alongside Mousa Dembele in the centre of midfield.

Mauricio Pochettino will need to find different alternatives in his side, with Eric Dier the natural player to fill his void for the short-term future.

Wanyama missed the last Spurs game before the international break against Burnley and will be out of contention at the weekend when they travel to Everton.

The combative midfielder could also miss league clashes against Swansea and West Ham this month, while next Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund will come too soon for him.

He is a big favourite under manager Pochettino and was expected to play a big part at the start of the season.

However, he will now have to watch from the sidelines and try force his way back into the starting line-up when he returns later in September.

In other Tottenham team news, their attacker has been sidelined until next year.