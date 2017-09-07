Tusker out to revive slim title defense chances

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7- With the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) resuming this weekend after the FIFA international break, defending champions Tusker FC will be looking to revive their slim chances of retaining the title when they travel to Sony Sugar on Sunday.

Having had a poor start to the second leg, head coach George ‘Best’ Nsimbe told Capital Sport he has not lost hope despite lagging 14 points adrift of leaders Gor Mahia who are controlling the 18 team table on 34 points.

“We cannot give up. We have not lost control of the title. It’s too early we have 14 games to go and with football anything can happen. I think we can close in the 14 point gap and if we cannot make it I will be contented with a top three position,’’ Nsimbe added.

Tusker last lost to Sony five years ago in November 2013 with the last time the two sides met seeing the Brewers win 2-1 and Nsimbe believes his side can extend the good run against the Sugar Millers to six years unbeaten run.

“We have had a good record when playing Sony, but to continue with the good run we need to bring up a good fight and improve our position in the league. We know it’s not going to be easy because they (Sony) would also be seeking to improve their position in the league,’’ Nsimbe said.

The Ugandan, who took over from Paul Nkata last season, hopes to turn things around from the dismal performance that has seen Tusker only win once in the last three league games.

Tusker were eliminated from the GOtv Shield- a title they won last year after going down 2-0 to National Super League leaders Vihiga United.

The Brewers have not won a game since then and Nsimbe hope’s to change the club’s fortune this weekend when he faces a wounded Sony side.

“When we lost our GOtv Shield title and deducted three points from the Zoo Kericho game, the team slipped off. It affected the team negatively but that is behind us and now the boys are determined to fight for the club’s name now more than ever,’’ Nsimbe lamented.

The Breweries have no injury concerns though it is doubtful on the participation of defender Collins Shivachi and midfielder Jackson Macharia who travelled with the national team for international duties.

“All my players are available for this fixture except Macharia and Shivachi who jetted back in the country on Wednesday night. We will have to look at them closely and decide whether to include them or not.”