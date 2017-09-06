Sanchez emotionally drained by critics

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 6 – Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez admits he is mentally fatigued after receiving what he considers to be unfair criticism from the media in the wake of Chile’s defeat to Bolivia.

The 28-year-old endured an emotionally draining transfer window which concluded in him staying at the Gunners, despite reportedly being keen on leaving to sign for Manchester City.

The Chile international then experienced a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League, before a 1-0 defeat to Bolivia in the World Cup qualifiers, which has put his country’s qualification chances in doubt.

Sanchez has struggled to deal with the continued scrutiny and has now hit back at his detractors via his Instagram account.

“And there comes the time when you get tired,” he wrote.

“You get tired when you are criticised with or without reason, you get tired when people want to see you defeated.

“You get tired to tell yourself ‘I will get up again’ after crying about a defeat, and you get tired telling the world and the people that are with you that everything is okay.

“And the worst thing is, no one ever realises how that makes you feel… I have Chile’s number 7 and it is a huge responsibility, that’s why it is a shame that journalists and bad people criticise without knowing.”