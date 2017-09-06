Otichilo assures Vihiga United commitment  

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6- After weeks of uncertainty, Vihiga Governor Wilbur Otichilo has assured his commitment to continue the sponsorship for National Super League (NSL) leaders Vihiga United that was initiated by his predecessor Moses Akaranga.

Speaking to Capital Sport, Vihiga United assistant coach Francis Xavier disclosed that the new county boss pledged to throw his support behind the team after having a succesfull meeting on Wednesday last week.

“We can now focus on the game because we just got a backing from the new Governor who was elected in August. The Governor promised to continue sponsoring the team even in a bigger way. With this, I see things like improved remuneration which I think is a major motivation. For now we are looking on how we can continue our good run and possible promotion to the Kenyan Primer League (KPL) next season,’’ Xavier revealed.

Vihiga are at the summit of the NSL table with 50 points having played 22 games and are touted to be favorites to win the second tier league and earn promotion to KPL, an inspiration to Xavier who says they are not leaving anything to chance.

The assistant coach has urged his charged to remain focused on the remaining NSL games but admitted they have started scouting on players to add to the squad.

“The race is tight but we have our mind fixed on the NSL for now and secure a promotion but definitely we will have to improve our squad because when you go up it gets tough and we might be looking here and there to see how we will strengthen the squad by bringing two or three players on board,” the former AFC Leopards Team Manager said.

Vihiga are scheduled to take on 12th placed Modern Coast away at the Mbaraki Sports Club on Wednesday afternoon as they edge closer to promotion.

The club came close to play in the KPL this season despite finishing sixth last year after Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa ‘promoted’ them alongside KCB FC after Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka failed to comply with the club licensing.

However, Muhoroni and Sofapaka were reinstated back to the KPL by the Sports Dispute Tribunal ending Vihiga’s dream that season.