Chelsea’s Conte wins gong at GQ Awards

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 6 – Antonio Conte added another piece of silverware to his bulging trophy cabinet on Tuesday night at the GQ Awards.

The Italian claimed the Premier League title in his first season at Chelsea and was handed the special achievement gong at the ceremony in London.

Conte was joined by his wife, Elisabetta Muscarello, and daughter Vittoria on the red carpet at the Tate Modern.

The Chelsea manager was not the only man in football present at the lavish ceremony on London’s south bank.

England boss Gareth Southgate was present, 24 hours after presiding over the 2-1 win against Slovakia at Wembley.

Hector Bellerin, absent from the Spain squad which demolished both Italy and Liechtenstein this week, took time away from his preparations for Arsenal’s clash with Bournemouth to attend.

Southampton full-back Ryan Bertrand made a stylish appearance as he emerged wearing a garish suit, which had two tigers and ‘Hollywood’ embroided on the back of the jacket.

Luminaries from football’s past were also in attendance, including Brazil legend Pele, former Arsenal winger Robert Pires and England’s World Cup winning hat-trick hero from 1966, Sir Geoff Hurst.

Away from football, British boxer David Haye and Olympic diver Tom Daley, joined by husband Dustin Lance Black, were also present.

-By Daily Mail–