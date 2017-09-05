NOCK elections set for September 29

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5- The much awaited National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) elections will be held on September 29, the Olympic body announced during an Extraordinary General assembly meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting resolved that those who had not initially expressed interest for elective posts by filling the nomination forms before the elections were called off in May, will be allowed to vie.

The development paves way for incumbent chairman Kipchoge Keino to seek re-election, running against five-time World Cross Country champion Paul Tergat who stood unopposed previously after the athletics legend failed to seek for nomination forms.

Kipchoge has confirmed that he will be seeking re-election against Tergat who is an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member.

The NOCK executive defended the decision of fresh nominations which was against the IOC’s directive that elections be conducted from where it had reached before the polls were stopped by the Kenya Taekwondo Association through a court order after being left out of the process.

The executive said they used the NOCK constitution by invoking Article 76.6 which mandates it’s General Assembly to address electoral matters, rules and regulations.

The meeting resolved that federations with court cases would not be allowed to participate in the electoral process and were urged to fastrack them in good time before the elections day.

The NOCK executive is expected to set up a meeting with the Centre for Multi-Party Democracy (CMD), the overseers of the election so as to set up rules and regulations for the polls.

Twenty federations and three NOCK executive officials will participate in the polls. The three NOCK executive officials to vote are the IOC member, athletes and women’s representatives.

The federations to engage in the poll include Athletics Kenya (AK), Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF), Kenya Wrestling Federation (KWF), Kenya Taekwondo Association (KTA), Kenya Badminton Federation (KBF), Kenya Amateur Handball Association(KAHA), Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF), Kenya Shooting and Rifles Association (KSRA) Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF).

Others are Tennis Kenya (TK), Kenya Judo Association (KJA), Kenya Wrestling Federation (KWF), Kenya Golf Union (KGU), Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA), Kenya Hockey Union (KHU), Kenya Amateur Cycling Association (KACA) and Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK).

The three NOCK executives that will be allowed to vote are Tergat (IOC member), Purvi Rawal (Women’s Representative) and former marathon world record holder Tegla Loroupe (Athletes representative).