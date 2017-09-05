Arsene Wenger urges for fans’ support

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 5- Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has called on the club’s supporters to stand behind the team after their poor start to the Premier League campaign.

The Gunners edged past Leicester City 4-3 in their season opener thanks to a winner at the death from Olivier Giroud, but went on to lose 1-0 at Stoke City before a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.

The disappointing start has put pressure on Wenger early on and has further fuelled the section of fans who were already asking the Frenchman to leave last term.

However, he has implored the Arsenal faithful to stand behind their players, telling beIN Sports: “People always make their mind up very quickly.

“The players forget very quickly how good they are – much quicker than you think. We have to continue to believe in our strengths and not to forget.

“Our fans as well, to have a successful team, we need our fans. Our fans can say, ‘OK, our squad is not good enough, we are not good enough’ and think we have no chance – that will not work.

“We want our fans to be behind us in this moment as well, even if we are very sorry for what we delivered. To have a successful team we need to have that.

“Let’s not forget, not one and a half months ago we won the Community Shield and [we also] won the [FA] Cup in a very convincing way with the same players.”