Jamal Aly sweeps Sanlam Nyali Golf Challenge

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 4 – Handicap 15 Aly Jamal scored 40 points to win the Sanlam Golf Challenge hosted at the par 71 Nyali Golf Course over the weekend.

Jamal Posted 19 points in the first nine and closed the day with 21 points in the back nine to take home the overall winner prize.

The men’s winner award was taken by S.R. Shikely – of handicap 29- with a first nine of 18 and 20 for the second 9 round.

The ladies round was won by Nimisha Shah of Handicap 25 with a first nine of 19 and a consequent second nine of 18 totalling to 37points.

The inaugural Sanlam Kenya Nyali Golf Challenge attracted a strong field of 135 amateur golfers at the Nyali Golf and Country Club course where newly appointed CEO Sanlam Life Stella Njunge and CEO Sanlam General George Kuria represented the Sanlam Kenya Staff Team.

Speaking at the golf challenge, Sanlam General CEO George Kuria noted that the event had provided a good platform for Sanlam Kenya to engage its Coast based business partners and stakeholders.

“We are pleased that this sport is gaining support in this region and Sanlam Kenya is on the fore front of supporting its growth.’’ Kuria said.

Overall Challenge Winners

1st PLACE MEN– S.R. Shikley 38points

2nd PLACE MEN – Peter Barnard 37points

1st PLACE WOMEN – Pauline Gachihi – 38points

2nd PLACE WOMEN – Nimisha Shah – 37 points

LONGEST DRIVE MEN – Evans Nyagah

LONGEST DRIVE LADY – Salome Mundia

Closest to the Pin Men Kim Lanxe

Closest to the Pin Women Hildah Mugure