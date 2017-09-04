Ibrahimovic included in United’s UCL squad

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 4 – Manchester United may have Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in action sooner than expected, after he was included in their UEFA Champions League squad.

The 35-year-old striker recently signed a new one-year contract with the Red Devils after being released at the end of last season, but remains sidelined with a knee injury that required surgery.

It was thought that Ibrahimovic would be out of contention until at least the end of the year, but his inclusion in Jose Mourinho’s 24-man squad suggests he may be closer to full fitness.

The Swede made a big impact at Old Trafford last term, scoring 28 goals across all competitions, before a knee ligament injury cut his campaign short in April.

United are set to face Basel, Benfica, and CSKA Moscow in the group stages and will get their European adventure underway on September 12 against the RotBlau.