Female ref Bibiana Steinhaus ‘poised to make German league debut’

BERLIN, Germany, Sep 4 – Germany’s Bibiana Steinhaus is set to make Bundesliga history on Sunday by becoming the first woman to referee in one of Europe’s top leagues, according to reports.

Top German daily newspapers Bild and Die Welt claim the 38-year-old Steinhaus will officiate when Hertha Berlin host Werder Bremen in Germany’s top flight in the capital on Sunday.

The German Football Association (DFB) has refused to confirm the reports and, as is customary, will only announce the referee appointments for the following weekend in the Bundesliga on Thursday.

Steinhaus, who is on the official list of Bundesliga referees for the 2017/18 season, has sat out the first two rounds of matches this season.

Her debut on Sunday at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium is set to make Steinhaus the first female referee in the German, English, Spanish, French or Italian leagues, having already been an assistant referee in the Bundesliga.

She is experienced at the top level having officiated the women’s Champions League final in Cardiff this year and the 2012 women’s Olympic tournament final in London.