Dream start as Olunga grabs brace in Girona’s 8-0 victory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga started life at his new club with impact, netting a brace as Girona tore apart CF Ripoll 8-0 in a friendly match played on Monday.

Olunga, who joined his new club Girona Friday on loan from Chinese Super League side Ghuizhou Zhicheng, wasted no time to prove himself when he scored two goals in a space of two minutes, getting his first in the 70th minute before completing a brace two minutes later.

Olunga, a former Gor Mahia, Tusker FC and Thika United striker, will be looking to carry on the fine form when he debuts his La Liga match away to Athletic Bilbao at the San Mamés Stadium on Sunday.

Olunga completed the move on the Spanish transfer Deadline Day, Friday September 1 to become the second Kenyan to play in the Spanish top flight League after midfielder McDonald Mariga who had a brief loan spell at Real Sociedad in the 2011–12 season.

Olunga’s arrival follows closely on the arrival of five other players at the club that is now partly owned by English Premiership side Manchester City.

Olunga, who made his name in 2015 while featuring for record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia, going ahead to be named the Most Valuable Player, joined Chinese side Zicheng in January from Swedish side Djurgaden’s – a club he signed permanently in 2016 after a stellar season at K’Ogalo, for an estimated over Sh400m (€4.2m).