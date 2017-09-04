Chamberlain will fit right in, says Henderson

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 4 – Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson believes that new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will settle in well under manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 24-year-old recently forced his way out of Arsenal, spurning the chance to join Chelsea to sign with the Reds instead, and Henderson says he is happy with the new signing.

“I think he can do both very well,” Henderson said. “He’s a fantastic player, he can adapt to each position, gives you something different on the wing.

“He’s very direct and powerful and in the midfield he’s clever enough to get on the ball and get on the half turn so, for me, he can play in either position.

“You’d have seen him [Klopp] on the sidelines, he’s very passionate, what you see is a fantastic manager and I think he will help Alex a lot.

“He will help him develop as a player and hopefully you will see even more good things from him.”

Both players are in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Monday’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, and Henderson insisted that they can’t focus too much on club football at the moment.

“I’m delighted he’s signed for Liverpool, but, at the end of the day, we are with England and our focus has got to be on the game here and after Monday then I’m sure we can start focusing on Man City and getting him into Melwood for his first session and stuff like that.”

Henderson and Oxlade-Chamberlain both started for the Three Lion’s in their recent 4-0 win over Malta, and will both be hoping to feature against Slovakia at Wembley.