NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – A late equalizer from Sweden based Eric Johanna saw Harrambee Stars rally a goal down to hold hosts Mozambique to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly match played in Maputo on Saturday.

Bidvest Wits midfielder Elias ‘Domingues’ Pelembe sent Mozambique ahead in the 59th minute with a powerful right footed shot but Johanna, who plies his trade with Vasalunds IF ensured spoils were shared when he found the back of the net in the 85 th minute.

-Developing story-