Sunshine Tour partners with Karen Masters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1- The Sunshine Tour has partnered with the KCB Karen Masters that heads to its second edition next year.

During the inaugural edition held in March this year the tournament attracted golfers from England, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Denmark and France among other countries.

Steve Brown, Grey Snow and Ben Evans are among the golfers who made it to top five in the competition won by Dutchman Will Besseling to claim the Blue Jacket.

The Sunshine Tour is a men’s professional golf tour based in Southern Africa. The Tour is one of the six leading men’s tours which make up the International Federation of PGA Tours, which includes the PGA Tour, The European PGA Tour, The Japan Golf Tour, the PGA Tour of Australasia, and the Asian Tour.

“The KCB Karen Masters is honored to be partners with The Sunshine Tour which so obviously mirrors the excellence for which we strive at the Masters,” Tournament Director Andy Watt said.

“We have several partners that have been with us since inception, but you need to keep creating the value and drawing the right players back Kenya to support us- this partnership does just that,” he added.

“This is a promising time for Golf in Kenya, and partnerships like this one are proof of this fact. The KCB Karen Masters set out to provide a tournament that all could enjoy- one that would be competitive and a display of the great game at its finest. Together, I believe that we can put on a Tournament that fans and players alike will truly appreciate in July 2018,” he continued.

“It is an exciting time for us at The Sunshine Tour and we are delighted to Partner with the KCB Karen Masters,” said Senior Tournament Director for The Sunshine Tour, Gary Todd. The Sunshine Tour currently sanctions a host of Tournaments in Southern Africa and the addition of the KCB Karen Masters to this roster, will undoubtedly do great things for the game of Golf in Africa.

KCB Group Marketing and Communications Director Angela Mwirigi said the partnership with Sunshine tour makes the tournament more prestigious and attractive to professional golfers.

“KCB Karen Masters tournament remains our most visible vehicle to share the greatness of the sport. The tournament in on course to becoming the pre-eminent pro competition in East Africa. We expect another thrilling competition, and hopefully will provide the excitement our fans have come to expect,” Angela said.

Hosted at the Prestigious Karen Country Club- The 2017 KCB Karen Masters saw a field of 46 Pro’s and 23 Amateurs battle it out for the total prize pot of Sh1.5m ($15,000), with a winner take home of Sh412,000 ($4000) as well as the magnificent Karen Masters trophy and the right to wear the Karen Masters blue jacket.

The 2018 KCB Karen Masters will be held in July at The Karen Country Club, Nairobi.