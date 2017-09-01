Sakho joins Crystal Palace from Liverpool

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 31- Liverpool have agreed to sell defender Mamadou Sakho to Crystal Palace for 3.5bn (£26m), according to Sky sources.

It is understood the 27-year-old was on his way to London on Thursday evening for a medical.

The France international was a big hit when he was loaned to the Eagles last season and they have been attempting to land him on a permanent basis throughout the summer.

Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday that Palace placed a third bid worth £22m, plus £3m in add-ons, but Liverpool remained unhappy as they valued Sakho at £30m.

With four hours left on Deadline Day, news emerged that the Reds had accepted a fee of £24m plus £2m in add-ons.

Palace have made a miserable start to the Premier League campaign under new boss Frank de Boer and are without a point in their three matches.

Sakho played a key role as they secured Premier League survival under Sam Allardyce towards the end of last season.

He joined Liverpool in 2013 for £18m after a five-year spell at Paris-Saint Germain.

