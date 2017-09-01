Rooney arrested on suspicion of drink driving

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 1 – Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, according to Sky sources.

Police in Cheshire stopped the 31-year-old, England’s record goalscorer and former captain, near his home on Thursday night.

Rooney announced his international retirement last week after scoring 53 goals in 119 appearances.

The striker was on target in each of his first two Premier League appearances this season after rejoining boyhood club Everton from Manchester United.

He was seen posing in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge earlier that day.

McIver shared the photo on Instagram at around 10pm with the comment: “International Break #legend”.

Cheshire Police declined to comment and representatives for Rooney and Everton were unavailable.