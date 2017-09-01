Quins ready to defend Driftwood 7s title

Shares

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 1- Kenya Harlequin head coach Joash Odhalo admits the team is under immense pressure as they prepare to defend their Driftwood Sevens title in the opening leg of the National Sevens Series Circuit in Mombasa this weekend.

Quins, record 12-time champions in the Coastal City, go into the series opener as the top dogs and top seeded team, facing perennial rivals four-time champions Mwamba, Menengai Oilers and Kisii in Group A and Odhalo points out their primary ambition is to get off the groups.

“As defending champions, there is always pressure on you but what we want to do is to go, take each match at a time and first aim to get off the groups and into the Main Cup quarters. We know it is a tough one but we have prepared well enough to ensure we win,” Odhalo told Capital Sport.

Odhalo added that Oilers and Kisii should not be underrated, asking his boys to go for a flat out three wins on the trot to guarantee themselves a place on the high table come second day Sunday.

The tactician will field a relatively new side in Mombasa with regulars Frank Wanyama, Patrice Agunda and Eden Agero all missing from the 12-man squad named for the tournament.

But still, the coach is upbeat the squad travelling to the Coast, skippered by Eric Shikuku is competitive enough to defend the title.

The Ngong Road based side finished the season second overall last year, and the main aim for Odhalo and his charges is to go one better and win the much coveted title.

“Apart from Nanyuki last year, we ensured that we reached the semi finals in at least all the legs. This year we want more of the same and also see whether we can pick up a few cups along the way. That will be good for our ambition,” added the tactician.

-Nakuru RFC out to shine-

Elsewhere, 2015 series champions Nakuru RFC are looking to shine again under new head coach Mitch Ochollah. Wanyore who won Bowl last year didn’t enjoy quite a successful season last year, but Ochollah who previously coached Strathmore Leos has promised to bring the glory days back to Nakuru.

Ochollah has named a largely youthful squad to take the close to 800km trip to Mombasa and he expects to set the benchmark for the season with a good performance in his maiden tournament with the side.

“I have like only four experienced lads in the team. The rest are youngsters who have shown quite some good hunger over in training and they are raring to go. I have five rookies going into their first tournament so it is going to be quite interesting for them,” Ochollah told Capotal Sport.

“It has been a good pre-season with the boys and I want them to show the same thing they have been showing in training; go out there and win games. I am sure they will come good,” he added.

The former Kenya Sevens coach said he hasn’t changed much in the team since taking charge, only ensuring the systems and structures are running and raking in a winning mentality.

They are pooled in a tough group A that has reigning series champions Homeboyz, Western Bulls and Kenyatta University side Blackblad.

“It is a very tough group for us because everyone there is capable of bringing in good results. Our ambition is to get off the groups and then we take a match at a time from there,” Ochollah added.

-Homeboyz names strong squad-

The holders Homeboyz have shown their intentions, naming a strong squad for the tour of Mombasa. Title winning captain Jeff Oluoch retains the armband in a squad that has Kenya Sevens stars Michael Wanjala, Leonard Mugaisi and Cyprian Kuto.

The team will however, miss the services of experienced Bush Mwale, Augustine Lugonzo and Oscar Ayodi.

At the same time, KCB will be hoping to translate their 15s form into the shorter version of the game, naming a strong squad for the season opening leg.

Fresh from the Kenya 15s assignments, Darwin Mukidza and Jacob Ojee have been thrown into the Sevens team which will also include seasoned players Martin Owillah, who is also the captaion, Davis Chenge and Ahmed Shaban.

KCB are in Group C alongside Impala, Mean Machine and hosts Mombasa Sports Club.

Driftwood Sevens Groups:

Pool A: Homeboyz, Nakuru, Blak Blad, Western Bulls

Pool B: Kenya Harlequins, Mwamba, Menengai Oilers, Resolution Kisii

Pool C: Impala Saracens, KCB, Mean Machine, Mombasa

Pool D: Strathmore Leos, Kabras Sugar, Nondescripts, KCA

Driftwood Sevens order of play:

Saturday

10am Homeboyz vs Blak Blad , 10.18am Nakuru RFC vs Western Bulls , 10.36am Quins vs Oilers , 10.54am Mwamba vs Kisii , 11.12am Impala vs Machine , 11.30am KCB vs Mombasa, 11.48am Strathmore vs Nondies, 12.06pm Kabras vs KCA, 12.24pm Homeboyz vs Western Bulls, 12.42pm Nakuru vs Blak Blad, 1pm Quins vs Kisii, 1.18pm Mwamba vs Oilers, 1.36pm Impala vs Mombasa, 1.54pm KCB vs Machine, 2.12pm Strathmore vs KCA, 2.30pm Kabraas vs Nondies, 3.24pm Blak Blad vs Western Bulls, 4pm Machine vs Mombasa, 4.18pm Nondies vs KCA , 4.36pm Homeboyz vs Nakuru, 4.54pm Quins vs Mwamba, 5.12pm Impala vs KCB, 5.30pm Strathmore vs Kabras

Sunday

9am Challenge trophy Quarters, 10.20am Cup quarters, 11.40am 13th Place semis, 12.20pm Challenge trophy semis, 2pm 5th Place semis, 2.40pm Cup Semis, 3.20pm, 13th Place final, 3.40pm Challenge trophy final, 4pm Fifth place final, 4.20pm 3rd place playoff, 4.40pm Cup final.