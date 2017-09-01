Olunga joins La Liga side Girona on loan

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep – Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga has signed for Spanish La Liga side Girona FC on loan from Chinese Super League club Ghuizhou Zhicheng.

Olunga completed the move on the Spanish transfer Deadline Day, Friday September 1 to become the second Kenyan to play in the Spanish top flight League after midfielder McDonald Mariga who had a brief loan spell at Real Sociedad in the 2011–12 season.

Olunga’s arrival follows closely on the arrival of five other players at the club that is now partly owned by English Premiership side Manchester City.

Olunga, who featured for Tusker, Thika United and Gor Mahia in 2013, 2014 and 2015, in that order, all on loan from Liberty Sports, joined Chinese side Zicheng in January from Swedish side Djurgaden’s – a club he joined permanently in 2016 after a stellar season at Gor, for an estimated over Sh400m (4.2m Euro).

However, in July, and upon the arrival of Spanish pair of Mario Suárez from Watford and Ruben Castro from LaLiga side Real Betis, coupled with a change in rules for the league, saw the foreign quota cap at the club blown, and the marauding Kenyan forward capped 25 times with 11 goals to his credit was ultimately dropped from the main squad. At that point he had only featured in seven league games scoring twice.

-By Soka.co.ke