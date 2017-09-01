Obiri, Conseslus, Kiyegon grab Sh5.1m after winning DL titles

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Mercurial Hellen Obiri and Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto crowned their scintillating season with the IAAF Diamond League titles that is accompanied with Sh5.1m (US$50,000) each in the final held at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Friday night.

Australian Genevieve LaCaze clocked 2:55 through the1km taking over pacemaking duties in the women’s 5000m before the pace increased to see Obiri, fresh from winning the world title in London hit the front just before the half way point.

Obiri went on to complete a perfect outing in the five events to win the overall title in14:25.88 ahead of compatriot Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui and Senbere Teferi.