You are here:

Athletics Athletics

Obiri, Conseslus, Kiyegon grab Sh5.1m after winning DL titles

by
Athletics
Shares
Kenyans world champions Hellen Obiri, Conseslus Kipruto and Faith Kipyegon crowned their successful;ll season with Sh5.1m and Diamond League titles.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Mercurial Hellen Obiri and Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto crowned their scintillating season with the IAAF Diamond League titles that is accompanied with Sh5.1m (US$50,000) each in the final held at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Friday night.

Australian Genevieve LaCaze clocked 2:55 through the1km taking over pacemaking duties in the women’s 5000m before the pace increased to see Obiri, fresh from winning the world title in London hit the front just before the half way point.

Obiri went on to complete a perfect outing in the five events to win the overall title in14:25.88 ahead of compatriot Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui and Senbere Teferi.

Shares
ALEX ISABOKE

@alexisaboke is a Sports Journalist with Capital FM who commands over eight years of journalism experience in electronic and print media. Find him on the pitch, track, court, course, pool...

Comments