Obiri, Conseslus, Kipyegon grab Sh5.1m after winning DL titles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – Mercurial Hellen Obiri, Faith Kipyegon and Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto crowned their scintillating season with the IAAF Diamond League titles that is accompanied with Sh5.1m (US$50,000) each in the final held at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on Friday night.

Australian Genevieve LaCaze clocked 2:55 through the1km taking over pacemaking duties in the women’s 5000m before the pace increased to see Obiri, fresh from winning the world title in London hit the front just before the half way point.

Obiri went on to complete a perfect outing in the five events to win the overall title in14:25.88 ahead of compatriot Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui who clocked a personal best of 14:27.55 and Senbere Teferi (14:32.03).

-Conseslus triumph-

Having clinched the men’s 3000m steeplechase world title in London, Conseslus Kipruto ended the year on a high after producing a superb sprint finish to defend the overall title in 8:04.73.

Kipruto, who defended the title, overcame a stiff challenge from world bronze medallist American Evan Jager who lead at the bell before falling at the final water jump to finish third in 8:11.71 as well as Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali who crossed the line second in 8:04.83.

Kenya’s Jairus Birech finished disappointing ninth in 8:25.58 while compatriots Nicholas Kiptanui, Benjamin Kigen and Amos Kirui settled for 5th, 6th and 7th positions respectively.

-Fineness Kipyegon-

Having won the only major title that was missing in her glittering cabinet-the women’s 1500m, Kipyegon clinched the Diamond League title with a strong finish to win in a season’s best of 3:57.04 just ahead of Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands who timed 3:56.14.

With all the women in the race having run under four minutes, Kipyegon emerged the best, applying the same tactics she used in London World Championships to floor Hassan who entered the race as the fastest this year.

Kenya’s Winny Chebet completed the podium in third place in a time of 4:00.18.