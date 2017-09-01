Crash leaves MotoGP legend Rossi with suspected broken leg

Shares

ROME, Italy, Aug 31 – Italian motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi has suffered a possible broken leg after a crash in training, local media reported on Thursday.

The 38-year-old seven-time MotoGP world champion was on board an endurance bike when the accident occurred.

“He fell and it’s feared he’s fractured his tibia,” Gazzetta dello Sport reported, adding that the Yamaha star was due to undergo surgery later Thursday.

Yamaha later confirmed the incident.

“Valentino Rossi was involved in an enduro accident during a training activity close to his hometown (of Urbino) on Thursday.”

The team said he had been transferred to a nearby hospital “for a check-up”.

The nine time world champion in all categories is lying fourth in this season’s MotoGP standings after 12 of 18 races.

This is the second time Rossi has crashed this year. In May who was treated in hospital for chest and stomach injuries after a motocross training spill.

Rossi briefly led the 2017 championship after three successive podium finishes in Qatar, Argentina and the United States.

After dropping off the pace he reignited his dream of a 10th world title with victory in the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of June.

San Marino hosts the next race on September 10 with Rossi 26 points behind leader Andrea Dovizioso.