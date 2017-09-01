Man convicted of attempted theft of Andy Carroll’s Sh2.9m watch

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sep 1 – A thief was convicted Friday of trying to steal a Sh2.9m (£22,000) watch from West Ham and England striker Andy Carroll.

Motorbike-riding Jack O’Brien, 22, pulled up alongside Carroll’s Jeep Wrangler car near Hainault, north-east London, as the footballer was driving home from the Hammers’ training ground on November 2 last year.

Carroll told the trial at Basildon Crown Court east of London that he feared O’Brien had a gun when he drew level with him at a set of traffic lights and demanded he hand over the watch.

The 28-year-old Carroll was then pursued by two suspects on motorbikes as he tried to escape.

As a result, he was forced onto the wrong side of the road as he headed back to east London club West Ham’s training ground, which is protected by security staff.

O’Brien, who has past convictions for burglary, was found guilty of attempted robbery.