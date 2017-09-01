Drinkwater ‘waits for Chelsea medical’

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 31 – Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater is waiting to have a medical ahead of a possible last-minute Deadline Day move to Chelsea, according to Sky sources.

The Foxes are poised to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva if the Drinkwater transfer goes through.

Negotiations with Chelsea are ongoing as the clock ticks down towards the end of Deadline Day but the Premier League champions are still some way short of Leicester’s valuation of Drinkwater.

Meanwhile, Silva has been given permission to leave Portugal’s training camp in order to undergo a medical and negotiate the final parts of the potential Leicester deal.

Leicester saw a bid of £25m rejected by Sporting Lisbon last year for Silva, who has been capped 20 times by Portugal and was a member of the starting XI when they beat France in the Euro 2016 final.

They are also hoping to sign Beyer Leverkusen defender Aleksandar Dragovic before the window closes, having failed with a bid for Arsenal’s Calum Chambers.