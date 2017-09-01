Costa, Coutinho still transfer targets on Deadline Day in Spain

Shares

MADRID, Spain, Sep 1- The transfer window closes in Spain at midnight on Friday, so Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho could still move.

In the UK, the deadline was 11pm on Thursday – but La Liga clubs have longer to get business done, and two huge deals from the Premier League to the continent could still happen.

Barcelona want to sign Coutinho from Liverpool and have a big-money offer prepped and waiting, should the Reds engage in renewed talks.

And Atletico Madrid remain in discussions to sign Chelsea’s striker-in-exile Costa, despite the Blues missing out on Fernando Llorente to Tottenham.

Both La Liga sides will be desperate to get these deals done even earlier than the midnight deadline, with Champions League group-stage squads needing to be in by 11pm with UEFA.

Coutinho’s potential move appeared to be implicated on Deadline Day when Sky sources reported that Thomas Lemar had turned down a move to Arsenal because he wanted to join Liverpool.

Lemar’s decision scuppered Alexis Sanchez’s proposed switch to Manchester City after they launched a £55m offer that the Gunners were prepared to accept – but only if they got Lemar through the door at the Emirates.

Barcelona remain determined to land Coutinho and Paris Saint-Germain’s Angel Di Maria before the Spanish deadline.

Costa is still in Brazil hoping to force through a transfer to his former club. He recently opened up on his recent troubles saying he thought it was “disrespectful” that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte had texted him to inform him that he was no longer wanted.

The Spaniard’s camp are working hard to find a resolution, but it is understood that it remains a “very complicated situation”.

Costa’s latest comments came on the back of news that his agent Jorge Mendes was attempting to broker a return for his client to Atletico, who are the only club he will consider moving to.

The 28-year-old has not been at Chelsea since they lifted the Premier League title in May, despite his club insisting he meets his contractual obligations to get fit and make himself available for selection.

Costa signed for Chelsea for £32m in 2014.