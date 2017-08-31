My phone is red hot, says Wenger

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 31 – Arsene Wenger says his phone is always “red hot” on transfer Deadline Day.

Arsenal sold Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool earlier on Thursday, with Alexis Sanchez set to be the subject of another bid from Manchester City ahead of the midnight window deadline.

The Gunners are happy with their two summer signings, Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette, and have no interest in Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, according to Sky sources.

But Wenger insists the last day of the transfer window is always busy as the Arsenal boss.

“I wake up very early every day, transfer deadline day or not,” the boss told Arsenal Player. “You’re on alert and you look around Europe. The phone is red-hot most of the time.

“It depends whether you’re a buyer or a seller, or whether you’re both. If you’re a buyer, you have to put pressure on a club very early because you know you need some time for administration, for regulations, to get approval from the Premier League, to finalise their contracts.

“Usually, your lawyers inside the club are on alert and know they will have a sleepless night. Then there’s a transfer deadline that you have to respect. Usually, it’s not an enjoyable day because it’s a huge pressure on the day.

“When you sell, it’s similar because the club who buys has to make the decision and the player has to agree on the last day. There’s a lot of uncertainty on the day and sometimes that is the most difficult thing.”

-By Sky Sports-