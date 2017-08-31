New Starlets coach vows to do better than Ouma

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31- Newly appointed Harambee Starlets head coach Richard Kanyi says he is ready to step into the huge boots left by former coach David Ouma who has since taken a full time role as the Deputy Technical Director at the Football Kenya Federation.

Kanyi took charge of the team on Sunday as they kicked off camp ahead of next month’s COSAFA Women’s Championship in Zimbabwe, and says he is ready for the job and will do even better than his predecessor.

“I had been with Ouma for most parts of the campaign last year and we did so much together with the team so this is not something new. I know the work he did with the national team and I am up to task. I have been in women’s football for close to two decades so this is something I understand,” Kanyi told Capital Sport.

Ouma put a benchmark for the national women football team, guiding them to the African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) for the first time ever as well as reaching the final of the inaugural CEACAFA Women’s Championship.

The team also finished fourth at the COTIF tournament in Spain, the first time ever that a Kenyan team played in a European Championship.

“I must say that those were great achievements by Ouma because under his leadership the women’s team rose so high. I know I can do the same and probably much better and we should expect great things from this team,” Kanyi added.

He joined Starlets after leaving his role as Thika Queens’ head coach, a team he helped put into place in 2006. He had previously worked as a women football scout for Aspire Football Academy.

He looks forward to his first challenge as the Starlets coach in Bulawayo, hoping to make a dream start considering it is the first time since November’s AWCON the team is grouping together.

-COSAFA quarters-

Kanyi has put a target of getting into the semi-finals though he admitted he goes into the tournament blind-folded as he does not know much about his opponents.

“First of all we have to look at the team and where each player is in terms of fitness because this is the first time the team is coming together since Cameroon. Our target is to go and do well because this is a huge championship. At least, we should be in the last four,” Kanyi stated.

Starlets are pooled with Mauritius, Mozambique and Switzerland for the tournament that kicks off on September 13. They play their first match against Mozambique at the Luveve Stadium on September 14.

“These days, you cannot underrate anyone in African football. We don’t know much about our opponents because it is very hard to acquire any kind of information since women’s teams take time to play. But we will take a match at a time,” the tactician noted.

Skipper Wendy Anne Achieng is confident that the team will do well in Zimbabwe and will not drop a level from their performance in 2016.

“There is no pressure whatsoever, but thing is we have to perform at the same level we did last year. We have a relatively new team with a new coach, but I am confident that we can still get good results. We have been with most players here so getting to gel together is not a tough thing,” the left-back noted.

Kanyi hopes to use the tournament to prepare for the CECAFA Women’s Championship which is set to be held later in the year in Rwanda.

He has called in a relatively new team with a few of the players who were part of the team during the AWCON campaign missing. Among those out are goalkeeper Samantha Akinyi and midfielder Christine Nafula both who have been overlooked.

Forward Esse Akida will not be available due to work commitment. She has not been active on the pitch since securing a job at Moving the Goalposts (MTG) and NGO in Kilifi.

“I think I have brought in the best squad that I could and the best thing I wanted to do is give exposure to new players and widen our pool. We also need to give new players a chance we see what they can offer. Those not called are still in our plans,” the tactician explained.

The team sees the return of prolific 19-year old striker Mwanahalima ‘Dogo’ Adam who missed the AWCON due to school engagements as well as Neddy Atieno who was away on military training.

“I feel great to be back in the team and looking forward to the new assignment. I have found new team-mates and a new coach but the spirit of the team is still the same. All of us will strive to do our best and ensure we represent the country well,” Adam who features for Mombasa Olympic said.

However, two players are yet to link up with the team; striker Atieno is waiting for the relevant clearance from the Kenya Defense Forces while assistant captain Mary Kinuthia is away attending to private matters but both are expected to link up with the team.