Motorcycle crash leaves Rossi with suspect broken leg

by
Movistar Yamaha MotoGP’s Italian rider Valentino Rossi leads during the MotoGP race of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, southern England, on August 27, 2017 © AFP/File / Oli SCARFF

ROME, Italy, Aug 31 – Italian motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi has suffered a possible broken leg after a crash in training, Italian media reported on Thursday.

The 38-year-old seven-time MotoGP world champion was on board an endurance bike when the accident occurred.

“He fell and it’s feared he’s fractured his tibia,” Gazzetta dello Sport reported, adding that the Yamaha star was due to undergo surgery later Thursday.

The nine time world champion in all categories is lying fourth in this season’s MotoGP standings after 12 of 18 races.

