Mbappe joins Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco

PARIS, France, Aug 31 – Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco.

The 18-year-old striker joins on an initial season-long loan deal and will sign a permanent four-year contract next July, when PSG have an option to make the transfer permanent for a fee understood to be worth £166m.

The structuring of the deal, more expensive than any bar the Qatari-owned club’s world-record purchase of Neymar earlier this month, has been agreed with an eye on UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Mbappe has been pursued by most of Europe’s top clubs this summer after his goals helped Monaco win the French title and reach the last four of the Champions League last season.

The Parisian has chosen the club he supports, and he told the PSG website: “It is with great joy and pride that I join Paris Saint-Germain.

“For any young person from the Paris region, it is often a dream to wear the red and blue jersey and experience the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes.

“I really wanted to be a part of the club’s project, which is one of the most ambitious in Europe. Alongside my new team-mates, I intend to continue my progression while helping the team achieve the very big objectives it has set itself.”

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “It was essential for French football that we keep and help develop such a great talent in our championship.

“Among players of his age, he is without doubt the most promising in the world due to his immense technical, physical and mental qualities.”