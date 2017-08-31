Liverpool’s Origi joins Wolfsburg on a season-long loan

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 31 – Liverpool striker Divock Origi has joined Wolfsburg on a season-long loan.

Sky sources reported on Wednesday the Belgium international was close to making a temporary switch to the German side who finished 16th in the Bundesliga last season.

The 22-year-old had been linked with a host of clubs in England and across Europe, but Wolfsburg have won the race to sign him on a temporary basis after agreeing a loan fee with Liverpool.

Origi has struggled to secure a regular first-team place at Anfield since joining from Lille in a £10m deal in 2014.

He did not make the bench for Sunday’s 4-0 demolition of Arsenal and has featured in just one of Liverpool’s five games this season, playing in the 3-3 opening day draw at Watford.

Origi has scored 21 goals in 77 appearances for Liverpool.

-By Sky Sports-