KSSSA chairman Ngetich dies in accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) chairman Kimutai Ngetich passed on Wednesday morning after being involved in a road accident.

Confirming the tragic news to Capital Sport, KSSSA Secretary General David Ngugi said the tragic accident happened along Nakuru-Kericho Highway when the matatu the deceased was travelling in crashed with a tractor leading to his death on the spot.

“We just received that information and I cannot give you the exact details but they say he was moving from Nakuru going to his home in Kericho in a Matatu,” Ngugi said.

While sending his condolence to the family, Rift Valley region KSSSA Secretary General Reuben Kirwa Koech said they were shocked with the news since Ngetich was recently in Gulu, Uganda where the East Africa Secondary School Games were held.

“We are yet to get concrete information but information reaching us from the people who live around there is that he was travelling from his home to Kericho. His home is in Keringet but I am yet to establish if it was from his home or school because he was a principle of a school called Tinet Kapkoi,” Koech told Capital Sport.

“The accident happened between 5am and 6am in the morning around Londiani. They suddenly bumped into a tractor. KSSSA is very saddened and shocked with the tragic news. We can’t say anything for now just give us some time to have the information sink because we can’t believe,” Koech mourned.