KCB RFC set for intense 8 weeks training

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – KCB RFC head coach Curtis Olago will be looking to translate the coaching skills acquired from his training tour in South Africa to his charges when he takes them though a rigorous eight weeks training experience in preparation for the new season.

Olago, who took part in a one-week coaching clinic in South Africa that focused on specialized performance training system, believes the tour was a great lesson and an eye opener towards the development of the Rugby in the county.

“The South Africa trip was an eye opener into some aspects of game that aren’t with any of the local teams, we will work on perfecting our defense and attack,” Olago said.

Olago whose side aims to retain the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup next season will field young players with the inclusion of Samuel Asati who will join experienced Darwin Mukidza and Ken Moseti in the Driftwood Sevens this weekend in Mombasa in a bid to prepare the curbs into future stars.

The team will be under the tutelage of assistant coach Denis Mwanja and Strength and Conditioning coach Mike Shamia as they seek to start their Sevens Series campaign on a high.

“South Africa tour was an opportunity to fine tune our players skills especially the youth and they benefited a lot from intensive training especially mental, tactical and fitness aspects of the game,” Shamia noted.

KCB RFC began their pre-season last month when they travelled for a 10 day camp in South Africa after a successful campaign where they claimed double the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup last season.