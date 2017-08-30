Golden Boot in mind as Aswani targets 17 goals

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Nakumatt FC forward Kepha Aswani is targeting to notch 17 goals this season as he sets his sights on clinching the Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot.

Aswani has so far scored eight goals to lie second on the top scorer’s chart that is led by Ulinzi Stars talisman Stephen Waruru who has found the back of the net 11 times.

Also with eight goals is Mathare United’s Chrispin Oduor while chasing them with seven goals apiece is the duo of Sofapaka’s Ezekiel Okare and Zoo Kericho’s Michael Madoya but Aswani believes he can topple Waruru for the gong.

“I think one can win the Golden Boot with about 17 goals and if I manage I will be grateful. I hope to continue scoring for my team so that I can achieve my target at the end of the season. I know this kind of targets calls for hard work and I am ready to take up that challenge and help my club,” AswanI told Capital Sport.

Experienced Aswani came close to achieving that feat in 2012 season when he finished third best with 12 goals at a time he was featuring for Thika United as the then Sofapaka goal poacher John Baraza scooped the Golden Boot with 18 goals while Dan Sserunkuma then with Gor Mahia was runners-up with 17.

Aswani, who was a pale shadow of himself last season where he was dropped by AFC Leopards, is finding his foot back and has earned a call up to Harambee Stars where he is currently with the team in Morocco for a series of friendlies ahead of the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) next year.

His coach John Mwangi is confident of the former Banadari hit man, describing him as a capable player who has scoring prowess.

“He (Aswani) is a quality player despite the challenges we are facing as a team. He has been able to help the team and we expect him to continue helping us by scoring more goals. I think With 13 games to go he can catch up Waruru,’’ Mwangi tipped.

However, despite Aswani’s goal scoring ability, Nakumatt are struggling in their first Kenyan Premier League season with 13 games left as they occupy 12th spot with 26 points.

John Mark Makwatta won the Golden Boot last season with 15 goals when he was under Ulinzi Stars while Allan Wanga is the best scorer in the modern KPL era having scored 21 goals in 2007 while at Tusker FC.

Former AFC Leopards forward Boniface Ambani remains the all time best with 26 goals he notched in 2005.