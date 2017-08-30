Adagala risks FKF sanctions after taking KPL to court

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has warned Muhoroni Youth chairman Moses Adagala of sanctions if he fails to withdraw the case he filed against Kenyan Premier League at a Kisumu court.

Adagala filed a petition suing Kenyan Premier League for slapping him with a four month ban from attending the KPL matches, following an incident that occurred May 13, where he is accused of leading fans to invade the pitch during a league match against Ulinzi Stars.

Adagala and his Muhuroni Youth club were also fined Sh200, 000 each.

In a letter dated August 29 sent to Moses Adagala, FKF says the chairman went against the FIFA and CAF rules of taking football matters to ordinary court and ordered him to immediately withdraw the case.

“We have been notified by the Kenyan Premier League that you have filed a case in the High Court sitting in Kisumu requesting for a judicial review of the decision rendered by the Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee of the Kenyan Premier League in regards to the decision made on August 16th, 2017,” part of the letter signed by FKF CEO Robert Muthomi read.

“Please note that as a member of Football Kenya Federation and according to the FKF constitution Article 67 paragraph 1 and 2 you are prohibited from taking football matters to ordinary courts and in fact you should submit to the jurisdiction of FIFA, CAF or FKF,” the letter added.

“Please take not then that recourse to ordinary courts constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA and FKF statutes. Therefore you are hereby advised to withdraw the court case that you have filed at the High Court in Kisumu and subject it to the judicial structures of FKF within seven days,” FKF ordered.

“In the event that you fail to withdraw the case as advised, the matter shall be referred to the National Executive Committee of FKF who may prefer sanctions against you,” FKF warned.