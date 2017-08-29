Mercedes downplay talk of new Hamilton contract

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 29 – Mercedes have not entered contract talks with Lewis Hamilton despite reports claiming that the Brit has asked for a new three-year deal.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Hamilton approached Mercedes in the wake of Sebastian Vettel’s new Ferrari deal, wanting a new three-year contract of his own.

However, as the Brit is still locked into his current Mercedes deal until the end of 2018, Toto Wolff says they won’t be talking about an extension any time soon.

“Our relationship is very good and each of us appreciates what he has in the other one,” the Mercedes motorsport boss told Sky Sports F1.

“But,” he added, “this is not a topic we want to be taking on now.

“It’s an intense last third of the season. We will get that over the line and then have that discussion.”