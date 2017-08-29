Jovetic joins Monaco to fill Mbappe void

Shares

MONACO, Monaco, Aug 29 – Monaco confirmed the signing of Montenegrin international striker Stevan Jovetic on Tuesday on a four-year deal from Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old Montenegro captain is set to inherit the number 10 shirt worn by Kylian Mbappe, with the teen sensation’s mega money move to Paris Saint-Germain expected imminently.

Jovetic started out with Partizan Belgrade before joining Serie A side Fiorentina. He had a spell with Manchester City and was loaned out by Inter to Sevilla last season.

“He has developed in the big leagues and has experience at the highest level,” said Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev.

“We’re convinced that he’ll find here the conditions to fully express his ability.”