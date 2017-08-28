CAS confirms Chinese trio stripped of 2008 titles

Shares

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug 28 – Sport’s highest court CAS on Monday rejected an appeal by two Chinese women weightlifters stripped of their gold medals at the Beijing 2008 Olympics for doping.

Cao Lei, the 75kg champion and Liu Chunhong, who won the 69kg category, were disqualified in January following a reanalysis of their drug tests.

Chen Xiexia, the 48kg gold medallist in Beijing, was also stripped of her title after the trio tested positive for the banned GHRP-2, a human growth hormone.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed the three weightlifters’ disqualification, throwing out the appeal lodged by Cao and Liu.