Nsimbe refuses to give up on title defense

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26- Despite drifting 11 points off leaders Gor Mahia, Tusker FC head coach George Nsimbe has refused to let go of his ambition to retain the Kenyan Premier League title with 14 rounds of matches remaining.

The brewers are placed fifth in the standings and with only one win in their last five assignments, hope of winning a 12th league crown continues fizzling away.

“I think there is still a chance because this is a marathon and there is still a long way to go. I believe we can still catch up with the leaders and we will not give up hope. We just have to continue working hard because you never know what might happen,” the Ugandan tactician said.

Tusker have already lost one of their two titles from last season, having been eliminated from the GOtv Shield by National Super League leaders Vihiga United thus piling pressure on Nsimbe to ensure they do not finish the season without a trophy.

The brewers have however been far from convincing this season but Nsimbe retains hope they can resuscitate their faintest of hopes.

Three days after their 1-0 loss to AFC Leopards, Tusker travel to Western Kenya to take on a tricky Kakamega Homeboyz side, hopeful of a bounce back up.

“In the last match against AFC we were better. We played more like a unit and the changes we made brought results. Our only problem is that we are not scoring. I am confident that we can address that issue and get three points in our next match,” the Ugandan further noted.

Meanwhile, third placed Posta Rangers are more realistic with head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo saying the league title is now out of their hands.

Posta lost by a solitary goal to Gor Mahia in midweek, a result that dragged them nine points off the leaders.

“Before that game, the league was in our hands but now, we can only sit and wait for other teams to lose so that we can have a chance. But it is still not over. We will fight till the end and see what comes off the campaign,” Omollo, winner of the league title in 2012 with Tusker FC noted.

The mailmen will travel to Narok on Saturday where they take on high flying Sofapaka who have won four straight games. Batoto ba Mungu are second on the log with 37 points, three ahead of Posta and six behind leaders Gor.

Head coach Sam Ssimbwa is confident his team can continue with their positive run and win a fifth game on the trot, but he has refused to be drawn into discussion about the title.

“No, we are not after the title. For us we just want to win our games then whatever comes out of it is okay. It is tough but we have to work on. Right now we are playing very well and if we can maintain the consistency, then you never know,” the tactician offered.

KPL Weekend Fixtures:

Saturday: Muhoroni v Chemelil Sugar (Muhoroni), Nakumatt v Nzoia Sugar (Ruaraka), Sofapaka v Posta Rangers (Narok Stadium).

Sunday: Gor Mahia v AFC Leopards (Nyayo Stadium), Bandari v Mathare United (Mbaraki Complex, Mombasa), Kakamega Homeboyz v Tusker FC (Mumias Complex), Sony Sugar v Kariobangi Sharks (Awendo), Zoo Kericho v Western Stima (Kericho Green Stadium).