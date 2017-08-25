‘No news yet’ on Bottas’ Mercedes future

Shares

SPA, Belgium, Aug 25- Valtteri Bottas has said there is “no news” to share just yet about his Mercedes future but he is relaxed about his current situation.

The Finn has impressed since arriving at the Silver Arrows on a one-year deal at the start of the 2017 season and is widely expected to extend his stay with the team through to next year.

While the summer break is usually a time for contract negotiations to take place, the Finn revealed there was nothing to announce yet regarding his future.

“For me there is no news yet, and we will tell you the news when there is some,” Bottas said.

“It doesn’t make any big difference. I’m coming into this weekend not thinking about it.

“Like I’ve said before I’m used to these situations already in the last few years, always the same thing that there is no confirmation about next year so now that we start the race weekend with a practice tomorrow it’s not going to be in my mind.

“I’m just focusing on the driving and getting the most out of the weekend, so no pressure from there.”