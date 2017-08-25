Homeboyz face Wanyore in season opener

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25- National Sevens Circuit defending champions Homeboyz RFC have been seeded first for the season opening Driftwood Sevens which takes place in Mombasa on September 2 and 3.

The deejays have been pooled in Group A and will face a tough Nakuru RFC side as well as Kenyatta University’s BlackBlad and Western Bulls.

Kenya Harlequins who won the Mombasa leg of the National Sevens Series last season will headline Group B and will square it out with four-time circuit champions Mwamba RFC as well as two guest sides, Menengai Oilers and Kisii RFC.

Impala Saracens, KCB, Mean Machine and hosts Mombasa make up Pool C while the Strathmore Leos, Kabras, Nondescripts and last year’s overall second division winners KCA will battle out in Pool .

Driftwood Sevens Pools

Pool A: Homeboyz, Nakuru, Blak Blad, Western Bulls

Pool B: Kenya Harlequins, Mwamba, Menengai Oilers, Resolution Kisii

Pool C: Impala Saracens, KCB, Mean Machine, Mombasa

Pool D: Strathmore Leos, Kabras Sugar, Nondescripts, KCA.

